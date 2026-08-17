Uganda: Parliament Moves to Curb Long MP Trips, Tayebwa Announces Seven-Day Limit

Parliament is tightening controls on legislators' official travel, with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa announcing that Members of Parliament will no longer undertake trips lasting more than seven days.

The move is part of broader efforts to promote prudent use of public resources and strengthen accountability within Parliament.

Tayebwa made the announcement while closing induction programmes for Government Whips and members of the Committee on Government Assurances and Implementation in Entebbe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also challenged legislators to move beyond making recommendations and take a more active role in tracking the implementation of government commitments.

MPs urged to strengthen oversight

Tayebwa tasked members of the Committee on Government Assurances and Implementation with setting clear timelines for monitoring government performance and warned them against accepting generic responses from implementing agencies.

He encouraged legislators to identify and pursue long-standing unfunded priorities, particularly those affecting service delivery.

"Success should be measured by how effectively they engage Government, push for implementation, and turn commitments into results. It should not be measured by how far they can expose Government agencies," Tayebwa said during the orientation of the committee, chaired by Francis Zaake.

On parliamentary travel, Tayebwa said tighter controls would be introduced to ensure public funds are used more responsibly.

He said MPs would no longer be permitted to undertake official trips lasting more than seven days.

"No more travelling together the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson; one must stay and do the work," Tayebwa said.

He also urged sectoral committees to focus on budgets, work plans and performance, while avoiding duplication of mandates with accountability committees.

Tayebwa further cautioned legislators against lobbying for funding for foreign trips, saying Parliament needed to adopt a more cost-conscious approach.

"We want to be frugal this term," he said.

Government Whips urged to improve coordination

Government Chief Whip Jane Ruth Aceng emphasised the importance of coordination, discipline and teamwork among Government Whips to ensure that government business is handled effectively in Parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Francis Zaake, Chairperson of the Committee on Government Assurances and Implementation, raised concerns about absenteeism and other challenges affecting the committee's ability to effectively execute its mandate.

He called for greater commitment among members to ensure that government assurances and commitments are followed up and implemented.

Parliament urged to focus on national interests

Major (Rtd) Awich Pollar, who represented NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, spoke on the role of Parliament in a multiparty political system.

He said Parliament should remain a platform for constructive debate, effective oversight and representation of diverse interests while maintaining a focus on national development priorities.

"In multiparty politics, Parliament's strength lies in its ability to hold the Executive accountable through rigorous scrutiny while fostering consensus on matters of national interest. Legislators must rise above party lines to deliver tangible results for the people," Pollar said.

The two induction programmes were organised to equip legislators with knowledge and skills to strengthen parliamentary oversight, improve accountability and enhance the monitoring of government programmes and assurances.

The programmes also sought to strengthen Parliament's capacity to ensure that government commitments translate into measurable results for citizens.