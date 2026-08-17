Uganda: Bugweri Start Busoga Masaza Cup Campaign With Victory Over Busiki

Bugweri made a winning start to their MTN Busoga Masaza Cup campaign after edging Busiki 1-0 in the tournament's opening match at the Namutumba District Headquarters Playground on Saturday.

The closely contested match was officially opened by the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, and was decided by a second-half header from Bugweri forward Kiyemba Ali.

Kiyemba found the breakthrough in the 62nd minute after connecting with a well-delivered corner from Tom Babalanda to give Bugweri the lead.

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Both sides created chances in an entertaining first half, but neither was able to find the back of the net before the break.

Kiyemba had an opportunity to double Bugweri's advantage nine minutes after the restart when Babalanda played him through one-on-one with Busiki goalkeeper Wesonga Collin.

However, the forward failed to keep his effort on target, sending the ball over the crossbar.

He came close again in the 67th minute after controlling the ball inside the Busiki penalty area, but his subsequent effort went narrowly wide.

Busiki continued pushing for an equaliser and appeared to have found it three minutes before full time when substitute Nicolas Mukibi put the ball into the net.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside by the assistant referee, allowing Bugweri to hold on for all three points.

Matende targets quarter-final

Bugweri head coach Umaru Matende said the opening victory was important, particularly given the significance of the first fixture.

"I am happy for the win away from home in a big opening match like this one. I told my players to take this match as though it was a final. My target this season is to at least take Bugweri past the quarter-finals," Matende said.

Busiki coach Denis Watuke attributed the defeat partly to the team's late preparations.

"We assembled the team late. I think our opponents were more prepared. I hear they had two friendlies, while for us, this was both a friendly and competitive match. The opponents were also more aggressive than us, and all that comes back to preparations," Watuke said.

Bugweri midfielder Tom Babalanda was named Man of the Match following his influential performance, while Busiki captain Tibita Rajabu was voted the Second Best Player.

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Babalanda received Shs200,000, while Rajabu took home Shs100,000. The cash awards were provided by MTN Uganda.

Beyond the football action, this year's MTN Busoga Masaza Cup is also carrying a social message under the theme "Abasaadha ne'mpango," translated as "Men are the pillars in ending teenage pregnancies."

The campaign seeks to highlight the role of men in addressing teenage pregnancy, promoting responsible parenthood and supporting the wellbeing of young people in Busoga.

The result gives Bugweri an early advantage ahead of the second round of group-stage fixtures scheduled for August 30.

Busiki will travel to face Bukooli Bugiri, while Bugweri will host Bukooli Namayingo in their next assignments.