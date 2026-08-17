Uganda: Sheikh Ssekimwanyi Urges Muslims to Pursue Knowledge and Put It Into Practice

Muslims have been urged to pursue beneficial knowledge and apply what they learn in their daily lives as part of their religious and personal development.

The call was made by Sheikh Shakib Ssekimwanyi during Friday Jumah prayers at Masjid Abubakar in Kiwatule on August 14, 2026. The sermon was broadcast live on Salam TV and streamed on other social media platforms.

Delivering the khutbah under the theme "How to Acquire Knowledge for Education and Apply It in Our Daily Lives," Sheikh Ssekimwanyi emphasised the importance of knowledge in Islam and encouraged believers to seek education with purpose and use it responsibly.

Knowledge as a foundation of faith

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Sheikh Ssekimwanyi referred to the first revelation to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in which Angel Jibril instructed him to "Read."

He said the command demonstrates the importance Islam places on seeking knowledge and education, which he referred to in Luganda as "yilimu."

The Sheikh also referred to the creation of Prophet Adam, saying the account in Islamic teachings demonstrates the importance of knowledge and the human capacity to learn.

He explained that when Allah asked the angels to identify the creations, they were unable to do so, while Adam was able to identify them. According to the Sheikh, the account illustrates the special capacity for knowledge that Allah gave human beings.

"Knowledge for education is very important, but we must also be selective about the kind of knowledge we pursue and understand how to apply it in our lives," Sheikh Ssekimwanyi told the congregation.

Applying knowledge in everyday life

The Sheikh urged Muslims not only to acquire knowledge but also to translate it into actions and conduct.

He encouraged believers to follow the example and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their daily lives, saying that emulating the Prophet is a way of putting beneficial knowledge into practice and seeking Allah's blessings.

The sermon was part of the ongoing Friday teachings at Masjid Abubakar in Kiwatule, which provide religious guidance to the Muslim community on matters including faith, education, personal conduct and character development.