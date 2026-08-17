Uganda: SDA Church Directs Members to Observe Monthly Cleaning Day

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Uganda has directed its members to participate in the National Cleaning Day exercise on the last Sunday of every month while complying with government guidelines on movement.

Church President Samuel Kajoba issued the directive while addressing more than 1,000 Adventists attending a Church Camp Meeting in Wakiso Area at City Secondary School, Senge.

Kajoba urged members to observe the government's 10:00am movement directive to avoid unnecessary confrontations with security agencies during the monthly cleaning exercise.

He said the Church had engaged government officials over concerns about the timing of the exercise, particularly because the initial arrangement conflicted with the Adventist Sabbath, which is observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening.

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"The only thing we could resist was cleaning on the Sabbath, because that is contrary to our faith," Kajoba said.

According to Kajoba, Church leaders held discussions with government officials, including the Prime Minister, over the matter and received assurances that the religious practices of Adventists would be respected.

"We took a lot of time in engagement with the Prime Minister, and from the guidance of the President himself, who even confirmed the recognition of our faith. We agreed that as the Seventh-day Adventist Church, we will do our cleaning on the last Sunday of the month."

Members urged to follow movement guidelines

Kajoba also addressed concerns among some Adventists regarding the adjustment of the usual Sabbath School programme from 9:00am to 10:00am.

He urged members to accept the adjustment, saying it was intended to ensure compliance with government movement guidelines and minimise potential misunderstandings between Adventists and security personnel.

The Church President called on members to continue demonstrating respect for lawful government directives while maintaining what he described as the Church's tradition of discipline, cooperation and respect for authorities.

Camp Meeting focuses on spiritual renewal

Meanwhile, the main speaker at the Camp Meeting, Pastor G.W. Mayanja of Masaka Station, called on Christians to seek spiritual renewal by allowing the Holy Spirit to guide their lives and resisting pressures that could undermine their faith.

The District Pastor, Pastor Willy Kasirivu, welcomed participants to the Camp Meeting and encouraged members to attend with friends and visitors.

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Kasirivu said the event had attracted a strong turnout, including adults and young people.

The Camp Meeting Organising Chairperson and Chief Elder of Seventh-day Adventist Bukasa Church, Elder James Kayita, said several activities had been organised for participants.

These include a free medical camp, blood donation drives and sessions focused on personal and community development.

The Camp Meeting is being held under the theme "Rooted in the Word for Mission."