Uganda: Kabale Police Probe Suspected Suicide of Senior Five Student

Police in Kabale District are investigating the suspected suicide of a 20-year-old Senior Five student of Kigata High School.

The deceased has been identified as Babra Katusiime, a resident of Ahamurangara Village, Bugarama Parish, Buhara Sub-county, Kabale District.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at about 6pm.

Police said that at around 7am that day, Katusiime told her mother that she would not go to school because she had no examinations to sit.

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Her mother then left home for the garden and returned at about 6pm, when she allegedly found Katusiime hanging by a rope in the sitting room.

Police were alerted and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson Nelson Tumushime urged people experiencing stress, depression, financial difficulties or family problems to seek support rather than suffer in silence.

"People in distress should talk to a trusted family member, friend, religious leader or local leader, or seek counselling at the nearest health facility," Tumushime said.

Tumushime also cautioned members of the public against taking or sharing photographs and videos from the scene on social media, saying such actions disrespect the deceased and can cause additional pain to the bereaved family.

The incident has left Katusiime's family, Kigata High School and residents of Buhara in mourning.