Malawi: Blantyre Crackdown - Police Chief Orders Sweep After Shocking Street Harassment Video

Malawi's Deputy Inspector General of Police, Noel Kayira, has vowed to ramp up security across the country -- including a dramatic crackdown in Blantyre -- declaring that residents should no longer have to walk the streets in fear.

Speaking after touring several locations across Blantyre, Kayira revealed that police officers will now be stationed at key hotspots and conducting regular patrols across the city, in a bid to safeguard both property and lives.

In a stark warning, Kayira declared that from today, no child will be allowed to loiter or stand along Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre -- cautioning that anyone caught doing so will be arrested as part of efforts to stamp out rampant theft plaguing the area.

The deputy police chief also made a pointed stop at Ginnery Corner -- the very spot where a shocking viral video showed street children harassing members of the public -- and issued a direct order to officers to carry out their duties with total commitment.

Blantyre City Deputy Mayor Gelard Lipikwe praised police for showing genuine determination to tackle the wave of criminal activity gripping the city.