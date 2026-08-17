Malawi: Maranatha Academy Honours Pledge to Girl Who Sat Exams in All-Boys Class

16 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Maranatha Academy has confirmed its offer of a place to Duwana Muhamad, the 16-year-old who sat her Primary School Leaving Certificate examinations as the only girl in an all-boys class at a school in Mangochi, still stands -- despite her failing to pass.

Executive director Ernest Kaonga said the school could not turn its back on her, citing the environmental challenges she may have faced that could have affected her performance.

"We cannot just look away," Kaonga said.

The school said Duwana would be offered a place at Maranatha Girls Academy, with full academic support, counselling and boarding provided.

Kaonga said he hoped her story would help inspire change in communities where early marriage continues to cut short girls' education, robbing many of the opportunity to complete school and reach their full potential.

He said the academy wanted to show that setbacks did not have to mean the end of a young person's education.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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