Southern Africa: Chihana Urges SADC Unity As Region Faces Congo, Madagascar and Mozambique Crises

Malawi's Second Vice-President Enock Chihana issued a rallying call to Southern African leaders today, urging them to tackle the region's mounting security crises with "openness, mutual respect and a shared sense of purpose."

Addressing the high-powered SADC Organ Troika Summit on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in Durban, South Africa, Chihana insisted the regional bloc had built a formidable reputation for delivering peace and stability through solidarity and collective action -- even as it now faces a fresh wave of daunting challenges.

"As leaders entrusted with advancing the aspirations of our peoples, let us engage in our deliberations with openness, mutual respect and a shared sense of purpose. Together, we can strengthen peace and stability across our region," Chihana declared.

The summit tackled a raft of pressing crises threatening regional stability -- including the volatile security situation raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, escalating turmoil in Madagascar, and deepening political and security troubles gripping neighbouring Mozambique.

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Chihana hailed the gathering as proof of SADC's "collective resolve" to confront these challenges head-on through dialogue and cooperation, while throwing his backing behind incoming chair Eswatini to carry the Organ's mandate forward.

But the Second Vice-President's diplomatic marathon didn't stop there. Earlier in the day, Chihana led a Malawi delegation into crunch bilateral talks with Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo on the sidelines of the summit -- with the pair discussing ways to deepen ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Chihana was flanked by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister George Chaponda and Defence Minister Feston Kaupa, as both governments recommitted to strengthening neighbourly relations and pushing forward on peace, security and socio-economic development across the region.