Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Pledges to Settle Scorchers' Bonuses

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc chief executive officer Harold Jiya visited the Scorchers at their hotel in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of Sunday evening's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final against Cameroon, pledging the bank's continued support for the team.

Jiya, accompanied by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya, addressed the players and assured them that outstanding game bonuses would be paid in full, urging them to focus on the final.

"You have put up a gallant fight and as the official sponsors of the Scorchers, we are proud that we believed in you from the start when no one gave you a chance.

"We have walked together along this journey and we are still here to support you and will continue doing so because you have repaid our trust with the excellent results," Jiya said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He reassured the players that their allowances and bonuses would be settled.

Haiya praised the Scorchers for uniting Malawians through their performances at the tournament and urged them to complete their campaign with victory.

"We have not come this far for nothing, there is one more mission to finish and we must fight until the final whistle. Let's finish this mission tonight," Haiya said.

He also commended Jiya for his support in motivating the players and for NBM's continued sponsorship of the team.

Scorchers captain Tabitha Chawinga thanked NBM for its sponsorship, saying the bank had invested significantly in the team and had remained committed throughout. She also thanked FAM and its leadership for their support.