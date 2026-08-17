Osun 2026 - End-of-Voting Election Statement

15 August, 2026

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), through its Election Analysis Centre, monitored the Osun State Governorship Election across the state through a network of reporters, observers, election analysts, researchers, fact-checkers and media practitioners.

The election was conducted across 30 Local Government Areas, 332 wards and 3,763 polling units. Of the 2,339,233 registered voters in the state, 1,906,390, representing 81.5 per cent, collected their Permanent Voter Cards.

As voting closes and counting and collation begin, reports received by CJID indicated that the process proceeded to completion in most monitored locations, with polling units transitioning from voting to sorting and counting from 2:30pm.

Across the 25 LGAs for which CJID had sufficient reports for its late-afternoon assessment, reports or allegations of possible voter inducement were recorded in 14 LGAs (56 per cent). Eleven LGAs (44 per cent) recorded BVAS difficulties, connectivity problems or delays affecting voting; six (24 per cent) recorded incidents involving intimidation or interference with observers, voters or party agents; and five (20 per cent) recorded security-related incidents or tensions.

Voting and Accreditation

By the end of the voting period, accreditation and voting had concluded across most locations monitored by CJID, with polling units progressively moving into ballot reconciliation, sorting and counting.

The transition was not simultaneous. Voting continued beyond the scheduled close in some polling units where voters were already in the queue. In Irewole, for example, voting was still underway at monitored locations around 2:45pm, while polling units in Irepodun, Ifedayo, Ipetumodu and Iwo had begun cancelling unused ballots, sorting votes or counting.

Queue management remained necessary in some locations. In Ede South, security personnel were positioned at the end of queues to prevent voters who had already voted from rejoining them. Overall, CJID's reports indicate that the transition from voting to counting was largely orderly across monitored locations.

BVAS and Electoral Technology

BVAS functioned through most of the voting process, although technical and operational difficulties were reported in 11 of the 25 LGAs included in CJID's late-afternoon assessment. These included difficulties with facial authentication, connectivity, processing delays and devices requiring restarts.

The important distinction is that these problems generally produced delays rather than complete breakdowns of voting. By the final reporting window, BVAS was functioning at monitored locations in Irepodun and Ipetumodu, and CJID had not recorded evidence of a systemic BVAS failure capable of disrupting voting across the state.

The significance of these difficulties will become clearer during results reconciliation, particularly when accreditation figures are compared with ballots cast.

Security and Violence

The security environment on election day was considerably more stable than the pre-election period might have suggested. Despite the political violence recorded during the campaign and concerns about potential flashpoints, CJID had not recorded widespread election-day violence by the close of voting.

However, the absence of widespread violence should not obscure reports of more localised incidents involving threats, assault and interference with journalists, observers and polling agents. CJID's midday assessment documented such incidents in Irewole, Atakunmosa West, Ife Central and Ilesa East.

These incidents remain important to the overall assessment of the election because they may affect the ability of independent actors to document the process, particularly during counting and collation.

Vote-Buying and Voter Inducement

Possible voter inducement emerged as the most frequently reported integrity concern in CJID's election-day monitoring. Reports or allegations were recorded in 14 of the 25 LGAs for which sufficient information was available for the late-afternoon assessment.

The reports varied in form and level of verification. In Iwo and Ilesa East, CJID received allegations of payments ranging from ₦20,000 to ₦50,000 per voter, while reporters in Boluwaduro and Ola-Oluwa observed voters discussing alleged payments. In Irewole, a reporter later overheard an individual asking voters whether they had collected their money.

In all, the frequency and geographic spread of these reports make possible voter inducement a significant concern in assessing the integrity of the voting process. However, the individual reports remain at different stages of verification and should not be interpreted as confirmed instances of vote-buying in all 14 LGAs.

Counting and Transition to Results

As voting ended, the focus of observation shifted to ballot reconciliation, counting and the movement of polling-unit results into collation. CJID observers are monitoring whether accreditation figures correspond with ballots cast; whether used, rejected and unused ballots are properly reconciled; whether party agents are able to observe counting; and whether polling-unit results are accurately documented before transmission to collation centres.

Early disagreements over ballot validity were reported in Ejigbo. Such disputes are not in themselves evidence of irregularity, but how they are resolved and documented will become increasingly important as counting progresses.

Fact-Checks and Information Narrative Tracking

CJID's information-integrity monitoring identified claims relating to candidate withdrawals, the alleged importation of voters, arrests of suspected political thugs, election rigging, voter inducement, violence and the snatching of electoral materials. Of seven election-related claims verified by the time of this assessment, three were found to be true, three false and one remained unproven.

CJID also monitored election-related conversations across four social platforms, including activity around #OsunDecides2026 and related terms. X accounted for a substantial share of the content observed. Much of the online conversation reflected events unfolding at polling units, particularly reports concerning BVAS, voter inducement and security.

Manipulated content was also observed, including AI-generated images presented as evidence of events purportedly occurring on election day. This illustrates a particular vulnerability as the election moves into counting and collation: genuine developments, unverified claims and fabricated material can circulate simultaneously, making rapid verification increasingly important.

CJID will therefore continue monitoring fabricated results, altered result sheets, premature victory claims and misleading representations of events as collation progresses.

Overall Assessment

CJID's end-of-voting assessment indicates that the basic mechanics of the election functioned across most monitored locations. Voting was completed without widespread violence or systemic BVAS disruption, and polling units generally transitioned into counting in an orderly manner.

The more significant concerns arose around the integrity environment surrounding the vote. Possible voter inducement was the most geographically recurrent issue in CJID's late-afternoon monitoring, while incidents involving journalists, observers, voters and polling agents demonstrated that localised intimidation and interference persisted despite the broader security calm.

The relative stability of election day is particularly significant given the violence and political tension that characterised the pre-election period. It should, however, be assessed separately from the quality of the electoral process itself. An election can proceed without widespread violence while still presenting questions around voter choice, observation, procedural consistency and accountability.

Attention now moves to counting and collation. The credibility of the eventual result will depend on whether accreditation and ballot figures reconcile, polling-unit results are accurately documented, party agents and observers can scrutinise the process, disputes are transparently resolved, and results remain consistent as they move through successive levels of collation.

CJID will continue monitoring the results process, alongside emerging information narratives and election-related claims, through the conclusion of collation. CJID calls on INEC, security agencies, political parties and their agents to preserve the relative calm recorded during voting and ensure that counting and collation remain transparent, accessible to accredited observers and free from intimidation or interference.