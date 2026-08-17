CJID Preliminary Statement On the 2026 Osun Governorship Election

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), through its Election Analysis Centre and observers deployed across Osun State, monitored the August 15, 2026, governorship election from the opening of polls through voting, counting, collation and the declaration of results.

Following the conclusion of the collation process and declaration of a winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), CJID notes that the election was conducted across a largely peaceful environment, although our observation identified operational shortcomings, isolated irregularities and transparency concerns that require attention.

Reports received during the opening of polls showed considerable early voter presence across several parts of the state. INEC officials and election materials were also present in many locations observed, although commencement times varied and some polling units experienced delays. Throughout voting, CJID observers documented accreditation challenges, prolonged queues in some locations and other operational difficulties that affected the voting experience.

Our observers also documented incidents requiring further scrutiny. These included reported ballot-related disputes, cancellation of voting in some polling units, allegations of over-voting, and instances where voting did not take place. CJID will continue reviewing observer reports and available election records to establish the scale and implications of these incidents.

CJID is particularly concerned about reported restrictions experienced by some observers and journalists during the collation process. Election observation does not end when ballots are counted at polling units. Access to collation centres is essential to independent scrutiny of the entire results-management process, and accredited observers should be able to perform this responsibility without unnecessary obstruction.

IReV and results transparency

CJID monitored the INEC Result Viewing Portal throughout the election. Uploads progressed significantly overnight after periods of slower transmission earlier in the evening. However, at 7:42 a.m. on August 16, following the conclusion of the election, 3,690 of Osun's 3,763 polling-unit results had been uploaded, representing 98.06 per cent, with 73 polling-unit results still outstanding.

CJID recognises that IReV is a transparency mechanism and does not replace the statutory collation process through which election results are formally determined and declared. Nevertheless, timely and complete publication of polling-unit results remains important for public verification and confidence in the electoral process.

INEC should therefore ensure that all outstanding results that ought to appear on IReV are uploaded and provide clear information regarding polling units where results are unavailable because of cancellations, non-conduct of elections or other documented circumstances.

Next steps

CJID calls on political parties, candidates and their supporters to continue to act peacefully and to pursue any grievances arising from the election through established legal processes.

INEC should also undertake a transparent review of the operational and results-management challenges recorded during the election, particularly cases involving delayed result uploads, cancelled polls, accreditation difficulties and access to collation centres.

CJID will undertake a more comprehensive analysis of observer reports, incident records, IReV data and other evidence collected during the election and subsequently publish its final assessment of the conduct of the 2026 Osun Governorship Election.