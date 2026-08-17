Rwanda: PM Nsengiyumva Commends Role of Faith Organisations in National Unity

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva on Sunday, August 16, joined tens of thousands of worshipers at Amahoro Stadium for the 2026 edition of Rwanda Shima Imana festival.

In his speech during the inter-faith thanksgiving festival, Nsengiyumva acknowledged the role of religious organisations in the country's reconstruction after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Rwanda Shima Imana is an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of the partnership between the Government and religious organisations," he said.

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"The achievements we celebrate today would not have been possible through Government's efforts alone. We recognize your contribution to shaping Rwandans with strong values, building secure families, and promoting love, unity, peace, forgiveness and patriotism."

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The Prime Minister also delivered President Paul Kagame's greetings to the believers and faith leaders.

"The fact that followers of various religions can gather together in this manner is a strong proof of the unity of Rwandans," he said.

The festival attracted more than 40,000 believers from all religions and was attended by faith leaders and government officials and civil society organisations.

Pastor Isaïe Ndayizeye, who heads Rwanda Shima Imana, said the festival was an opportunity to reflect on the country's journey over the past three decades.

"We thank God for peace and security we have today, " Ndayizeye said.

"Although, there have been some who threatened to disrupt our country's security over the years, Rwandans are grateful that Rwanda is one of the most peaceful countries in the world where you can move freely day and night without fear."

He also thanked God for the leadership of the President Paul Kagame who has guided the country's development and reconstruction since the Genocide.

"The good leadership that God gave us has guided us in the reconstruction of the country. If you compare Rwanda before 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and Rwanda today, we have have several reasons to be grateful," Ndayizeye said, citing to universal access to education, electricity, and other socioeconomic development indicators.

Rwanda Shima Imana was started in 2012 as a thanksgiving initiative bringing together believers from all Christian denominations to pray for the country. It features prayers, musical performances and sermons.