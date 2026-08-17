Zimbabwe: 'Stay in That Lane and Know That the More You Give, the More You Receive', Says Mnangagwa to Chivayo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has showered praise on controversial tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, saluting him for his "philanthropy."

Chivayo has become a celebrity of sorts due to his penchant for a soft life, consistent dishing out of vehicles, huge sums of cash and proximity to power across Southern Africa.

Speaking at an apostolic sect national event held in Harare recently, Mnangagwa described Chivayo as a giver and urged him to continue doing so.

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"I appreciate the work being done by Chivayo in our community. He is a giver and continues to gift members of our community," said Mnangagwa.

"Stay in that lane and know that the more you give is the more you receive. Give and it shall be given to you."

Although Chivayo holds no official public title, he has been seen in close proximity to the President, at times closer than Mnangagwa's own aides and security details.

Despite questions over where Chivayo gets his money, Mnangagwa has maintained that his close associate is a philanthropist and, in the past, challenged anyone with evidence that he was involved in illegal activities to approach the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) or police.

Chivayo's flashy lifestyle which is highlighted by holidays in fancy global resorts, purchase of high-end clothes, vehicles and much recently a Gulfstream private jet has raised eyebrows as most Zimbabweans are surviving on less than US$150 per month.

Although reports indicated that ZACC was at some point in the past two years investigating Chivayo, comments by Mnangagwa praising him all but ensure he is untouchable.

Described by Mnangagwa's deputy Constantino Chiwenga as a 'Chigananda', slang for corrupt individual, Chivayo has been seen in the company of South African, Kenyan, Tanzanian and Zambian presidents.