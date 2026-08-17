Malawi: MP Mumba Criticises Political Figures, Including UTM's Kabambe, Over Wafcon Final Trip

An opposition MP has launched a blistering attack on politicians who flew to Morocco for the Scorchers' WAFCON campaign, accusing them of shamelessly trying to bask in glory they had no hand in creating.

Malawi Congress Party MP Vitumbiko Mumba didn't hold back in a fiery Facebook post, admitting he felt a sense of unease the moment he saw politicians flocking to Rabat for the tournament's final stages -- branding their presence nothing short of a "bad omen".

"The moment I saw politicians flocking to Morocco for the final games of WAFCON, trying to associate themselves with a success they had not been part of, while seeking to steal the limelight, I felt sorry for the Scorchers," Mumba wrote.

He went further, taking aim at what he described as a tired and predictable political script already being trotted out by some.

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"Others even started repeating the usual, unthinkable, ancient refrain: 'It is all because of the wise and dynamic leadership of xxxx that the Scorchers have reached this far,"' he wrote scathingly.

The MP issued a pointed warning ahead of next year's World Cup in Brazil, insisting the team's success belonged solely to the players -- not the politicians eager to attach themselves to it.

"The ladies have done incredibly well so far. If they are to succeed in Brazil next year, politicians who want to harvest where they did not sow should stay away from them!" he declared, before adding: "Proud of you, Scorchers, and proud of your official sponsors, National Bank!"

The pointed remarks come after several prominent political figures made the trip to Morocco to witness the Scorchers' historic run in person.

Among those spotted in Rabat was UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe, who watched the final, while Sports Minister Alfred Gangata attended both the semi-final and final.

Popular musician Patience Namadingo was also among those who travelled to watch the final.

It remains unclear whether Mumba's comments were directed at any individual politician in particular, but the post has already ignited debate over the presence of political figures at the tournament -- and whether their attendance was a genuine show of support, or, as Mumba suggests, an attempt to claim credit for a triumph built entirely on the players' own hard work.