Nigeria's Oil and Gas Industry Positioned On Global Stage - NCDMB

The launch of the Nigerian Content Fund Compliance Certificate portal has positioned the nation's oil and gas upstream industry on the global stage.

This was the submission of Managing Director, Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF), Emmanuel Yusuf in Uyo during the launch of the Nigerian Content Fund Compliance Certificate portal, a sensitisation programme organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for stakeholders in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia and other neighbouring states.

Yusuf explained that the portal will provide a digitised process for the oil and gas industry to become more efficient, transparent, and competitive on the global stage, as well as enhance quick access to funds.

He stated that the portal would eliminate the challenges associated with the manual process of compliance confirmation which involved delays in the submission and verification of the one percent of payment required of every contract awarded to operators, contractor, sub-contractor, and alliance partners involved in any upstream project as stipulated in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act.

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"With the launch of this portal, compliance becomes faster, simpler, and more transparent. The portal will: Cut certificate processing time from weeks to days. Allow online applications without physical visits or paperwork. Provide instant status updates, eliminating uncertainty. Enable regulators to verify compliance in real time. Create a single digital record that investors and lenders can trust.

"As we unveil this platform, we send a clear message: That Nigeria is ready.That our systems are evolving. And that our oil and gas industry is becoming more efficient, transparent, and competitive on the global stage," he stated.

The Managing Director revealed that with the digitalise system, efficient services where impact becomes measurable as operators and contractors would be able to access funding easily, regulators will enjoy improved data collation, and investors confidence will increase was guaranteed.

He emphasized that over the years, the fund has been transformative as it has increased Nigerian Content to over 60 percent, and supported over 130 indigenous companies with more than 400 million dollars.

"The Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act specifies that 'the sum of one percent of every contract awarded to any operator, contractor, sub-contractor, alliance partner or any other entity involved in any project, operation, activity or transaction in the upstream of the Nigerian oil and gas industry shall be deducted at source and paid into the fund.

"This certificate is proof of compliance, the key that unlocks access to the Fund, and assurance that obligations are being met in line with national development goals.Over the years, the Fund has been transformative.

"Nigerian Content has risen to over 60 per cent, meaning more value, jobs and expertise now reside within our country. More than 400 million dollars has supported over 130 indigenous companies, addressing the critical challenge of access to finance.

"Strategic initiatives like Project 100 have strengthened local capacity, while innovative financing tools, including a 100-million-dollar equity investment scheme, ensure sustainability.But as progress expands, our systems must evolve.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe said the sensitization programme on the Nigerian Content Fund Compliance Certification System and the NCDF Payment Portal would provide stakeholders with practical information on: the upgraded NCDF Payment Portal, the Compliance Certificate System, and access to the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund).

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Ogbe who was represented by Mr. Dandi Osagie said the initiatives were necessary to improve efficiency, transparency and ease of doing business, and also ensure that eligible Nigerian companies can better access financing and comply with the requirements of the Nigerian Content Act and relevant Board regulations.

"The NCDMB recognises that effective implementation of Nigerian Content requires continuous engagement, collaboration and capacity building. We therefore consider programmes such as this an important platform for listening to our stakeholders, clarifying areas of concern, and ensuring that the systems and processes we provide are well understood and effectively utilised," he said.