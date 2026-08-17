Tanzania: When Bongo Flava Resurfaced Complete With a Marking Scheme

Tanzania — WHEN Bongo Flava marked its 30th anniversary in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza recently, the celebrations were meant to be simple acts of nostalgia.

What was expected was a clap for the pioneers, a salute to the legends, a polite tear shed and going home before traffic developed a personality.

The veterans themselves expected warm applause and the usual elder's discount on criticism. They got that. Then something strange happened.

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Young Tanzanians, many born long after some of these songs first bullied their way onto radio, began singing along with suspicious accuracy.

Not just the chorus. These were not wedding guests mumbling safely near the buffet. They knew verses, bridges, adlibs and possibly the producer's cousin who coughed in the studio.

You could imagine a veteran pausing mid-song to ask, young man, how do you know my second verse?

And the young man, without shame, replying: TikTok, YouTube, my father's playlist, my uncle's dusty CD wallet and, respected elder, because the song is actually good.

Wow! Kumbe young Tanzanians still recognise good music.

This should not be treated like discovering a new mineral in Kahama.

A song does not become good because it is new, and it does not become useless because it once came out on cassette.

A strong song has legs.

It leaves its decade, catches a bus, survives new hairstyles, smartphones, streaming platforms and three generations misusing the word "brand", then arrives in the present still demanding to be played loudly.

Think of songs that have refused retirement with the stubbornness of a Dar landlord: Dudu Baya's "Nakupenda Tu", 20 Per Cent's "Tamaa Mbaya", Mwana FA's "Bado Nipo Nipo", Dully Sykes' "Dhahabu", TMK's "Dar Mpaka Moro" and many, many others.

They did not need a socialmedia officer issuing daily explanations.

They arrived, found the public, and settled into national nostalgic party songs, love songs, street anthems and the soundtrack to a generation discovering romance, rent and the art of pretending to understand life while still borrowing bus fare from a cousin.

That is why hearing young people sing those songs today matters. Whether they found them through YouTube, TikTok, algorithms, family playlists or an old CD case smelling faintly of dust and Simba chai tea, they responded because the songs carried identity.

Old Bongo Flava did not simply remind you of a year; it reminded you of Tanzania becoming itself in public.

Dar was expanding, radio was king, mobile phones were still exciting instead of attached to people like extra organs, and artists proved that Tanzanian stories could sound modern without pretending to be anything else.

This should make today's industry sit quietly for a moment, preferably before the producer tag announces three names, two nicknames, a label, a siren, a WhatsApp number and something that sounds like a motorcycle being chased down Nyerere Road.

And before the Amapiano loyalists arrive carrying Bluetooth speakers, let us be clear: There is nothing wrong with Amapiano.

It is energetic, infectious and very useful for proving that respectable adults still have knees, even if those knees sometimes write resignation letters the following morning.

Tanzanian music has always borrowed from Congo, Kenya, Cuba, America, South Africa and elsewhere. It took ingredients, threw them into the local pot, added Kiswahili, humour, street wisdom, heartbreak, ambition and a little Dar traffic, then served something recognisably ours.

Borrowing is not the crime. The crime begins when the borrower forgets his own address and starts asking the neighbour where his home went.

The original Bongo Flava had character. It had stories, jokes, romance, heartbreak, attitude and the daily confusion of being Tanzanian.

Remember Juma Nature's "Mtoto wa Geti Kali" or "Starehe" by Ferouz featuring Professor Jay? That's what I'm talking about.

An artist could enter a studio with something to say, build a verse, craft a chorus and still finish without the producer shouting over him like a man announcing passengers at Ubungo kwa Magufuli.

Today, some songs arrive with three brave words, a beat with high blood pressure and a producer tag so long it deserves its own birth certificate.

We appreciate knowing who made the track, my brother, but please allow the singer to complete one sentence before the credits roll.

Of course, not every song must sound as if the writer spent six months reading philosophy under a mango tree.

Tanzania will always need party songs, wedding songs, love songs and those dangerous midnight songs that make somebody text "uko wapi?" to the wrong person and spend the morning praying for network failure.

But even a party song can carry an idea. A chorus can survive having more than three words without collapsing like a plastic chair at a kitchen-party send-off.

So the Dar es Salaam and Mwanza celebrations became more than concerts. They became an accidental national examination.

The old school arrived expecting flowers and ended up teaching class. Gen Z arrived looking for vibes and discovered standards.

The modern industry arrived with fashionable beats, expensive sunglasses and enough producer tags to identify a small aircraft, only to find that someone in the audience had quietly brought the marking scheme.

This is not an argument that all new music is bad. That would be unfair, lazy and risky, because fanbases now arrive in comment sections like political convoys, complete with flags and unnecessary shouting.

There is excellent new Tanzanian music being made. But there is also too much music designed only to survive until the next trend passes by. Young listeners deserve more.

They may enjoy a simple beat, but they also want a line worth quoting, a melody that lingers and a chorus that sounds like home rather than something rented internationally and returned late.

If the song is good, young people will find it.

They will stream it, remix it, meme it, dance badly to it, dance well to it, and resurrect it twenty years later while the artist is still explaining what haircut was once fashionable.

That is why the veterans should not be applauded politely and returned to a musical museum. They still have something to teach.

Not that we must crawl back to 1998, but that technology, fashion and sound may move forward while originality remains seated firmly in the front row.

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Let Amapiano visit. Let Afrobeats visit. Let hip-hop visit. Let every useful musical guest cross the border, drink tea, complain about traffic and enjoy Tanzanian hospitality.

But when the guests leave, Bongo Flava must still own the house.

We need songs that sound Tanzanian without needing a certificate, verses that tell stories, choruses people can sing without Google, melodies that outlive one season and lyrics that leave something behind after the beat has stopped bragging.

The thirty-year celebrations answered the important question: The young people are listening. They have not forgotten. They are not allergic to good writing.

They are simply waiting, patiently and generously, for the industry to stop underestimating them and give them songs with flesh on the bones.

Perhaps the old school really has returned to class.

The students are seated.

The teacher writes on the blackboard: WHAT MAKES A SONG LAST?

Someone at the back asks whether the exam will be multiple choice. Somebody hides a Bluetooth speaker under the desk.

A producer tag coughs nervously.

Then one student, wearing sunglasses indoors and smelling faintly of studio smoke, raises a trembling hand and asks, "Teacher, will the hook be enough?"

This time, the honest answer is no. Tanzania wants the whole song: the verse, the chorus, the story, the melody, the soul and the originality that unmistakable fire that makes a Tanzanian hear the first few seconds and say, with complete confidence, "Hii ni yetu."