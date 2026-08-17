Zimbabwe: Prison Escapee Arrested After Shoot-Out in Masvingo

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested James Masunda, one of two dangerous convicts who escaped from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo last week, following a shoot-out in Renco.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Masunda (34) was arrested on Friday, August 14, 2026, following a shoot-out at Matsa Village in Renco, Masvingo.

The arrest brings some relief to authorities who have been hunting the two convicts since their escape from Mutimurefu Prison on August 8. Police had warned the public to treat the fugitives as dangerous.

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Nyathi said police investigations established that, after escaping from prison, Masunda and his accomplice, Tafadzwa Janyure Zimirenyika (27) embarked on a series of armed robberies targeting members of the public.

The two allegedly committed the robberies to obtain clothing, food and cash while on the run.

Police are continuing investigations and have intensified efforts to locate Zimirenyika, who remains at large.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of James Masunda (34), following a shoot-out on August 14, 2026, at Matsa Village, Renco, Masvingo," Nyathi said in the statement.

He appealed to members of the public with information that could assist police in locating Zimirenyika to report to their nearest police station.

The two prisoners escaped from Mutimurefu Prison, triggering a major manhunt. Police had previously appealed for information leading to their arrest and urged members of the public not to confront them if spotted.

With Masunda now in custody, the focus has shifted to tracking down Zimirenyika as police work to account for the remaining escapee.