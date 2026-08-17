Uganda: Museveni Commends Evangelizing Sisters of Mary for Service to Karamoja

President Yoweri Museveni has commended the Missionary Congregation of the Evangelizing Sisters of Mary for its contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of communities in Karamoja and other parts of Uganda.

Museveni said the congregation's work in evangelisation, education, healthcare and support for vulnerable communities had complemented government efforts to improve the lives of Ugandans.

The President's message was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo during celebrations marking the Golden Jubilee of the Missionary Congregation of the Evangelizing Sisters of Mary at the Merciful Love of Jesus Cathedral in Moroto District on August 15, 2026.

"The Missionary Congregation of the Evangelizing Sisters of Mary has been a blessing to the people of Karamoja, Uganda and the rest of the world. I commend you for your passion and dedication to preaching the gospel and extending charity to the needy and vulnerable groups in society," Museveni said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sisters praised for supporting health and education

Museveni also recognised the congregation's role in supplementing government efforts to provide health and education services.

He commended the Sisters for incorporating social and poverty-reduction initiatives into their evangelisation work, saying the approach addressed both the spiritual and material needs of communities.

"This is proof that you are concerned about both the material and physical wellbeing of the believers. You are emulating the example of Jesus Christ, who, besides praying, preaching and fasting, also earned his bread as a carpenter," he said.

Museveni noted that basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter and medicine require household incomes and encouraged Ugandans to participate in activities that generate wealth and employment.

Museveni urges households to embrace wealth creation

The President attributed persistent poverty in Uganda partly to the fact that about 30% of households remain engaged in subsistence farming, producing primarily for their own consumption rather than for the market.

He said the government, through the National Resistance Movement (NRM), had identified four broad areas in which Ugandans could pursue income-generating enterprises: commercial agriculture, services, industry and information and communication technology (ICT).

Museveni also cited government programmes and funds, including the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, the Youth Fund and the Women Fund, as avenues through which organised groups can access financing for market-oriented enterprises.

He called on Ugandans to take advantage of these programmes and participate in wealth-creation activities.

"The economic advantages that the NRM has created must translate into jobs and wealth for households. Therefore, I appeal to believers to work hard and embrace the ongoing wealth-creation campaign," Museveni said.

The President also thanked Rev. Sr. Drazia Clementina, Provincial Superior of the Missionary Congregation of the Evangelizing Sisters of Mary, for inviting him to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Vice President hails Sisters' contribution

Vice President Jessica Alupo congratulated the congregation on reaching 50 years and praised its contribution to the upbringing and development of Ugandans.

"You have taught us values of integrity, good morals, self-sustainability, resilience and bravery," Alupo said.

The congregation currently has about 400 professed Sisters and 73 communities serving in 11 countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, South Africa, Zambia, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and Cuba.

50 years of service

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rev. Sr. Clementina said the congregation's five-decade journey had focused on promoting human dignity and addressing the spiritual, psychological, social, intellectual, moral and material needs of the people it serves.

She said the congregation prepares its members through training in areas including social work, education, healthcare and pastoral ministry.

The celebrations brought together religious leaders, government officials and other guests, including John Baptist Lokii, Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs; Most Rev. Emmanuel Obbo, Archbishop of Tororo; Rt. Rev. Damiano Guzzetti, Bishop of Moroto Catholic Diocese; and Sr. Prof. Mary Jacinta Adhiambo, among others.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations highlighted the congregation's five decades of religious and social service, particularly its work with communities facing socioeconomic challenges in Karamoja and other parts of Uganda.