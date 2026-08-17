Ethiopia: Reforms Transformed Media, Says Ethiopian Media Authority Director-General

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Media Authority Director-General Haimanot Zeleke said recent reforms have transformed the media by removing licensing bottlenecks, expanding access and content diversity, coupling greater freedom with stronger professional responsibility and capacity-building.

Ethiopia's media landscape has been significantly reshaped by the reforms, she added.

In an interview with the ENA, the Director-General noted that the changes have enabled media institutions to expand in type, number, accessibility and content, creating a more open and competitive environment for information flow between the public and the government.

"By reforming previous licensing bottlenecks in the media sector, opportunities have been created for numerous professionals and institutions wishing to enter the field," Haimanot said, adding that this has directly increased participation and diversified content.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to her, revising preconditions that once constrained the profession has allowed media workers to operate more freely, while stressing that "media freedom must go hand-in-hand with professional responsibility and respect for the law."

The Authority has also paired this liberalization with efforts to raise standards. She highlighted that training delivered through the Ethiopian Media Excellence Center have graduated selected journalists from various outlets to cultivate reporters who work effectively, inform the public, and bring agendas closer to the people.

The Director-General said capacity-building and content monitoring are being used not only to grow the sector in quantity and reach but also to enhance professional competence and the quality of information provided to citizens.

Addressing digital-era challenges, Haimanot stated that the Authority is working with relevant bodies to curb the spread of false information and hate speech.

Looking ahead, she pledged actions to further strengthen the media landscape and support democratic system-building.

"Support will be provided to ensure healthy media institutions grow further and operate in line with professional ethics and legal principles," she said, adding that the Authority will educate, train and bring into the legal framework those outlets and professionals not operating along proper professional lines.

The Director-General concluded that ongoing capacity-building aims to ensure media outlets serve as reliable bridges between the public and government, enabling citizens to access accurate information, report issues freely and professionally, and play a constructive role on national matters.