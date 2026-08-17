Namibia: New Airports Board

The Ministry of Works and Transport recently introduced a new temporary board of directors for the Namibia Airports Company (NAC).

The appointment of the temporary board forms part of the government's efforts to strengthen governance, accountability, professionalism and performance at the NAC, while ensuring the company operates lawfully and in accordance with applicable legislation, policies and procedures.

The board has been entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the NAC towards greater efficiency, prosperity and improved performance, while safeguarding the interests of the company and its sole shareholder, Namibia's government.

The temporary board members are Rosalinde Nakale (chairperson), Otniel Podewiltz (deputy chairperson), Sophia Kasera (member), Phillp Iifo (member), Loide Ekandjo (member), and Natacha Kandombo (member).

The ministry has wished the temporary board success as it works towards strengthening the NAC.