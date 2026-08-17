Uganda: Education Ministry Gives Shs10m to Presidential CEO Charity Run for Special Needs Children

The Ministry of Education and Sports has contributed Shs10 million towards the second edition of the Presidential CEO Charity Run to support children with special needs at Entebbe Welfare School.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwanga said the ministry is committed to supporting the initiative and helping turn the CEO Charity Run into a bigger annual event.

Ogwanga made the remarks while officiating at the 2026 Presidential CEO Charity Run in Entebbe Municipality, where residents and participants from surrounding areas turned up for the five-kilometre race.

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On behalf of the ministry, Ogwanga flagged off the participants and handed over the Shs10 million contribution, which will go towards the construction of classroom blocks at Entebbe Welfare School.

"We are committed to supporting this initiative and making the CEO Run a bigger annual event," Ogwanga said.

He also commended the leadership of Entebbe Municipality for developments in the municipality, particularly improvements to the road network, which he said were contributing to its transformation.

"I commend the leadership of Entebbe Municipality for the developments in the city, particularly the improved road network, which is contributing to the transformation of the municipality," he said.

Irene Birungi Mugisha, the Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential CEO Forum, praised the public response to the charity initiative, particularly the strong turnout from the Entebbe community.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda said fundraising would continue until tangible improvements are made at Entebbe Welfare School.

"Fundraising efforts will continue until tangible improvements are made at Entebbe Welfare School," Rulinda said.

Sponsors and participants also shared their experiences and motivations for taking part in the charity run.

Winners in both the men's and women's five-kilometre races were recognised and awarded medals.

The charity activities continued with sponsors, the Presidential CEO Forum and Entebbe Municipality leaders sharing a luncheon with children with special needs from Entebbe Welfare School.

Organisers said the gesture was intended to promote inclusion and remind the public that children with special needs deserve equal care, support and opportunities to thrive.

The 2026 Presidential CEO Charity Run was held under the theme, "Save a Life, Change a Future."