Ethiopia's New Tourism Destinations Boost Its Appeal to Global Tourists

Addis Ababa — Foreign visitors said that the development of new tourism destinations across Ethiopia is enhancing the country's appeal and strengthening its position as a competitive tourism hub in Africa.

Under the Homegrown Economic Reform Program, tourism is one of five development pillars identified by the government to promote economic diversification and generate sustainable sources of growth.

The concept of "Medemer," meaning synergy, has also shaped a new approach to utilizing Ethiopia's spiritual, cultural and natural assets for tourism while preserving their intrinsic value.

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Urban corridor and riverside development projects implemented in several cities have contributed to this transformation. In Addis Ababa, the projects have significantly changed the city's landscape and expanded its appeal as a tourism and leisure destination.

Addis Ababa, the seat of the African Union and one of the world's major diplomatic hubs, has evolved beyond its traditional role as a commercial and administrative center.

Urban corridor development projects extending from Bole International Airport have given the capital a renewed appearance and created more attractive spaces for residents and visitors.

Belgian visitor Derrick Dele told ENA that Addis Ababa's beauty, cleanliness and the warm hospitality of its people encourage visitors to extend their stays and return to the city.

Derrick, who visited Entoto Park and the National Museum during his stay, also praised the city's hotel services, saying they reflect Ethiopian hospitality.

Italian national Alessandro Bozo, who first visited Ethiopia 20 years ago, said he was impressed by the rapid transformation of Addis Ababa.

He noted that riverbanks that previously had an unsightly appearance have been transformed into cleaner and more attractive public spaces, creating a greater sense of safety. He added that he was enjoying his time in the city with his family.

Lukas Kupfernagel of Germany also praised the progress recorded in Ethiopia's tourism sector during his two-year stay, saying developments in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country have been remarkable.

The development of new tourist destinations and improvements in service standards, he said, demonstrate Ethiopia's potential to become a leading tourism hub in Africa.

Another German visitor, Hermann Gröhe, said the development of new tourism destinations in Addis Ababa has made the city more convenient and attractive for international visitors.

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He said the human fossils he saw at the National Museum demonstrated Ethiopia's long history of civilization and left a lasting impression on him.

Gröhe added that the development of new tourism destinations provides an opportunity to better showcase Ethiopia's rich cultural and natural heritage to the world.

He also expressed interest in visiting other tourist destinations across the country in the future.

Ethiopia is developing systems to modernize the utilization of its natural and cultural assets, with the aim of transforming tourism into a source of economic growth, job creation and community benefits, while also strengthening the country's international image.