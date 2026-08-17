Somalia: UAE, Bahrain Leaders Discuss Economic Cooperation and Regional Stability

Abu Dhabi (Horndiplomat) — UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed strengthening economic and development cooperation and reviewed regional security developments during talks in the United Arab Emirates, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

King Hamad is on a fraternal visit to the UAE and was received by Sheikh Mohamed following his arrival earlier on Sunday, WAM said.

The two leaders discussed the longstanding ties between the UAE and Bahrain and ways to expand cooperation across a range of sectors, with particular emphasis on economic and development initiatives that serve the two countries' shared priorities and interests.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including developments in the Middle East and efforts aimed at promoting security and stability across the region.

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According to WAM, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad expressed pride in the close ties between their countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening coordination and cooperation, particularly as the region faces a range of political, economic and security challenges.

King Hamad praised the UAE's support for Bahrain, saying it had contributed to strengthening the kingdom's ability to address various challenges, WAM reported.

The UAE and Bahrain maintain close political, economic and security relations and are both members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

The meeting was attended on the UAE side by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, presidential adviser Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, along with other officials.

Bahrain's delegation included Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the kingdom's National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard, as well as other senior Bahraini officials.

Sheikh Mohamed had earlier welcomed King Hamad at the airport upon his arrival in the UAE, WAM said.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)