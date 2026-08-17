Somalia: U.S. Diplomat Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz Takes Up Deputy Chief of Mission Role in Somalia

Nairobi (Horndiplomat) — Career U.S. diplomat Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz has assumed duties as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, bringing more than 25 years of diplomatic experience across Africa, the Middle East and Europe, the embassy said.

Stevens-Klitz took up the post in August 2026, according to an official biography released by the U.S. Embassy in Somalia.

A career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, Stevens-Klitz most recently served as Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

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The U.S. Embassy said Stevens-Klitz has spent more than 25 years advancing U.S. interests through diplomatic assignments across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Throughout her career, she has focused on engaging local audiences and building partnerships with host governments, international organizations, private-sector partners and civil society groups, according to the embassy.

Her work has included expanding dialogue with youth and emerging leaders, promoting economic and commercial opportunities, supporting media freedom, preserving cultural heritage and increasing the exchange of ideas and information across diverse communities.

Stevens-Klitz has previously served in Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, Germany, Israel and Armenia, in addition to holding several assignments in Washington, D.C., the embassy said.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Her thesis research at the U.S. Army War College examined public policies affecting societal resilience to information manipulation.

Stevens-Klitz speaks French, German, Russian and Arabic.

As Deputy Chief of Mission, Stevens-Klitz joins the senior leadership of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Somalia at a time of continued American engagement on security, governance, economic development and wider regional issues in the Horn of Africa.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)