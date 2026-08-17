Nigeria: Many Feared Killed in Fresh Attacks On Benue Communities

Many people have been feared killed early hours of Sunday after armed invaders attacked several communities in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents told our correspondent on telephone that the attackers laid siege on at least six villages at about 4:30am where they shot sporadically and killed an unspecified number of people.

A local alleged that the armed invaders rode on several motorcycles during the invasion on Ayaba, Ukpen, Bom, Ikpur, Aboajio and Yina communities in Mbaterem council ward of Ukum LGA.

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The witnesses also said several people sustained gunshots wounds while the incident forced residents to flee into the bushes for safety.

Chairman of Ukum LGA, Jonathan Modi, told our correspondent on telephone as at 5pm on Sunday that the situation was brought under control by security operatives who responded promptly.

Modi said he was still at the scenes evacuating both dead bodies and injured victims to the hospital.

"The security responded immediately to the attacks. Sadly, there were casualties but we are at the scene moving those wounded to the hospital. We have recovered some bodies.

"More security operatives have been deployed to areas where there are perceived threats," he said.

The police also confirmed the attack but said details were still being gathered as of press time.

Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the Benue command, Peter Aondongu, said, "I can confirm that there was an attack in Ukum LGA. More details will be communicated to you as soon as I have them."

Reacting to the incident, Governor Hyacinth Alia appreciated the security agencies for their prompt response to the attack and commiserated with families who lost their loved ones.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor said the attackers invaded Mbaterem in Ayaba, Ikpur, Yina, Aboajio and Ukpen communities, killing some residents and injuring others.

Alia vowed to continue supporting security agencies to protect the people, while warning those bent on frustrating the peace process in the state that they would not succeed.

"Benue lands for Benue people. Anyone who thinks attacking us will intimidate us to leave the land is making a mistake," the governor said.

"I took an oath to protect our people, and I will not relent. I must appreciate the fact that the Federal Government is advancing a lot of support for us to tackle these acts of terrorism," he added.

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The governor who blamed the attack on armed herders, urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies, stressing that timely information remained critical to tackling criminal elements.

He also charged security agencies to maintain their presence in strategic areas across the state and confront what he described as enemies of the state who appeared unrelenting in their attacks.

Alia assured residents that his administration would not relent in its efforts to protect lives and property across the state.