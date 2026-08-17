Namibia: Rangers Fight Off Suspected Poachers in Outjo Area Shootout

Anti-poaching rangers exchanged gunfire with two suspected poachers at a farm in the Outjo district on Saturday morning, leaving one suspect injured.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about 09h00 when two men, aged 30 and 45, allegedly entered the farm Kifaru and were spotted by anti-poaching rangers on patrol.

The suspects allegedly opened fire after seeing the rangers, who returned fire and injured the 30-year-old suspect.

He was transported to a hospital at Outjo for medical attention, while the 45-year-old suspect allegedly fled from the scene.

The police said a hunting rifle, two live rounds of ammunition, two spent cartridges, a knife, an axe, bread and chips were found at the scene.

A 35-year-old man, who was allegedly the suspects' getaway driver, was also arrested. The police said he was found with a seven-seater vehicle parked along the D2761 road north-east of Outjo in the vicinity of the farm.

The suspects are facing allegations of conspiring to hunt specially protected game and trespassing.

A police investigation is continuing.