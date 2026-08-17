Uganda: One Dead, Several Injured in Multiple Crashes On Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

At least one person has died and several others have been injured in multiple crashes along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, prompting an emergency response on the Kajjansi-Busega section.

The fatal incident involved a pedestrian who was struck at kilometre three of the expressway, near a sharp bend, according to the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway management.

Emergency response teams from the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, working with Traffic Police, evacuated the injured victims for further medical attention.

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Works and Transport ministry spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa said the deceased person was taken to Mulago Hospital Mortuary by Uganda Police.

"The teams have evacuated the victims for further medical attention. And the deceased as reported has been taken to Mulago hospital by Uganda Police," Ssempebwa said.

The expressway management said the pedestrian incident highlights the dangers of walking or attempting to cross the expressway, where pedestrians are prohibited.

It said it had recently engaged communities living near the road and warned residents against crossing the expressway, cutting or tampering with the safety fence, or accessing the road through unauthorised points.

"Drivers may not expect pedestrians on the Expressway, which is why it is strictly prohibited to walk or cross there," the expressway management said.

It urged communities neighbouring the expressway to use designated crossing points and asked motorists to observe speed limits, remain alert and exercise extra caution near sharp bends and exit points.

Meanwhile, emergency response teams and Traffic Police are attending to multiple crashes along the Kajjansi-Busega section.

Traffic is moving slowly around the affected area as evacuation and emergency medical operations continue.

Motorists have been advised to slow down, follow traffic guidance and exercise patience as the response teams clear the affected areas.