Ethiopia: Wars, Strategic Rivalries and a Deepening Humanitarian Strain

The week ending August 16 highlighted a widening gap between diplomatic efforts and realities on the ground. Wars and strategic confrontations in the Middle East and Ukraine continued to dominate international attention, while Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan faced worsening humanitarian pressures. At the same time, tensions among major powers over trade, technology, energy security and strategic influence continued to reshape the international system.

The emerging global picture is increasingly defined not by one dominant crisis, but by several interconnected crises. Energy disruptions in the Middle East affect inflation and shipping worldwide. The Russia Ukraine war continues to threaten food and energy security. Conflicts in Sudan and the Sahel are generating displacement and creating new spaces for armed groups. Climate change is intensifying food insecurity, while competition over AI, critical minerals, digital infrastructure, supply chains and financial systems is becoming part of the broader contest for geopolitical influence.

Middle East

The Middle East remained the principal source of immediate geopolitical risk. The confrontation between the United States and Iran increasingly centered on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, energy security and the wider balance of power in the Gulf.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A major development over the week was the escalation in rhetoric over the strait. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory after saying Washington would finish defeating Iran. Iran responded that the waterway would remain under Iranian control. Iranian officials have also indicated that discussions with Oman concerning maritime navigation are continuing, although Tehran has linked the reopening of the strait to broader understandings with Washington.

The significance extends far beyond Iran and the United States. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors, meaning prolonged disruption could affect oil prices, shipping costs, insurance premiums and inflation across Asia, Europe and Africa. For major Asian economies such as India and China, which depend heavily on energy imports and maritime trade through the Gulf, instability around the strait carries direct economic and strategic consequences.

Gaza remained another major source of tension. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a 15-point Gaza proposal backed by Trump, arguing that Israel would not withdraw its forces until Hamas is fully disarmed. The rejection exposed a significant difference between Washington's diplomatic effort and the Israeli government's preferred military approach.

The wider implication is that the Middle East is increasingly functioning as a single strategic theatre. Gaza, Iran, the Gulf and Red Sea cannot easily be treated as separate crises because developments in one arena influence military deployments, shipping routes, energy markets and regional alliances elsewhere.

Indian media have consequently continued to examine the Middle East through the lens of India's energy security, trade routes and relations with Gulf states. Developments involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz are particularly significant for New Delhi because prolonged disruption could affect energy supplies, shipping costs and India's wider economic interests.

Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war also showed few signs of a decisive breakthrough. Russia continued offensive operations while Ukraine maintained attacks against Russian military and economic infrastructure.

The war also continues to have implications for global food security. Any sustained disruption to Black Sea shipping can affect grain exports and maritime insurance costs, particularly for countries in Africa and the Middle East that depend heavily on imported cereals.

Africa

Africa continued to face a complex mix of armed conflict, humanitarian emergencies, political fragmentation and climate related pressures during the week. From Sudan's widening war and the Sahel's deteriorating security environment to Somalia's deepening food crisis and fragile peace efforts in the Great Lakes, the continent's crises increasingly extend beyond national borders. These developments highlight the growing link between conflict, displacement, food insecurity, climate shocks and weakening regional security mechanisms.

Global Economy and Trade

The global economy continued to operate under several overlapping pressures, particularly energy insecurity, tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain disruption.

The Middle East remains central to the energy outlook. Any prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could increase transportation and energy costs, with consequences for inflation and economic growth.

Trade policy also remained increasingly strategic. The Trump administration continued to employ tariffs as an instrument of economic and geopolitical pressure, while Washington intensified scrutiny of countries suspected of helping China circumvent U.S. duties through third country supply chains.

At the same time, India and China continued to face the challenge of managing their own economic relationship. Indian media have highlighted market access, trade imbalances and efforts to stabilize economic ties with Beijing, while concerns over the Himalayan border continue to influence the broader relationship.

This indicates a deeper transformation in the global trading system. Economic efficiency is no longer the only consideration in determining where goods are produced and transported. Governments are increasingly weighing national security, strategic autonomy, access to critical minerals, semiconductor supply, energy security and technological dependence.

BRICS has also emerged as an important element of this economic transformation. Indian coverage has focused on efforts to strengthen financial cooperation among BRICS members, including discussions on linking payment systems and increasing the use of national currencies. Such initiatives form part of a wider effort among emerging economies to increase their influence over global financial governance and reduce dependence on traditional Western dominated financial structures.

The consequence could be more resilient supply chains in some sectors, but also higher production costs, greater trade fragmentation and persistent inflationary pressures.

For developing economies, especially African countries, this transformation presents both risks and opportunities. Countries able to attract investment into manufacturing, logistics, energy and mineral processing could benefit from supply chain diversification. Those dependent on imported fuel, food and manufactured goods remain vulnerable to external shocks.

Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence continued to move beyond the technology sector and into the centre of geopolitical competition.

China's rapid development of open weight AI models has strengthened competition with American technology companies and demonstrated that the AI contest is no longer simply about individual commercial products. Chinese media have increasingly linked technological development to national competitiveness, strategic autonomy and China's broader role in the international system.

Indian media have likewise focused on AI, semiconductors and emerging digital technologies as elements of national economic and strategic power. India's efforts to expand its technological capabilities are taking place alongside growing competition between the United States and China over advanced computing and semiconductor technologies.

The larger strategic competition extends across semiconductors, data centres, electricity generation, cloud infrastructure, research talent and digital standards. The countries that control these foundations will have greater influence over the future digital economy.

AI infrastructure is also creating new resource pressures. Data centres require enormous quantities of electricity and, in many locations, significant amounts of water. Governments are therefore increasingly confronted with questions about how much energy should be allocated to AI infrastructure, how its benefits should be distributed and how to manage its impact on labour markets and public services.

The geopolitical AI competition is consequently becoming a competition over infrastructure and resources as much as algorithms.

For Africa, this creates an opportunity to move beyond being primarily a consumer of digital technologies. Countries that invest in reliable electricity, digital infrastructure, data governance, technical education and local AI capacity could position themselves to benefit from the next stage of digital transformation.

Asia and the Changing Security Order

The strategic competition in Asia continued to develop alongside the conflicts and economic pressures elsewhere in the world. India China relations remain shaped by the disputed Himalayan border, military deployments and efforts to stabilize bilateral ties. While both countries have sought to improve economic engagement, security concerns continue to influence the relationship.

These developments reinforce a broader shift in the international system in which maritime routes, technology, military alliances and economic networks are increasingly interconnected. Competition in the Indo Pacific is therefore no longer separate from developments in the Middle East, Europe or Africa.

Climate

Climate remained an increasingly important component of the global security picture.

The World Meteorological Organization has warned that a strengthening El Niño will influence global temperature and rainfall patterns during the August to October period. Above normal temperatures are expected across many parts of the world, while some regions face increased drought risk and others face heavier rainfall.

The significance of these developments goes beyond environmental concerns.

Extreme heat reduces agricultural productivity, drought affects water availability, floods damage infrastructure, and changing weather patterns increase pressure on already fragile food systems. Governments must consequently spend more resources responding to disasters at a time when many are already facing debt, conflict and humanitarian funding shortages.

Climate change is therefore becoming a multiplier of existing economic and security vulnerabilities.

Conclusion

The most important trend of the week was the convergence of geopolitical, economic, humanitarian and climate pressures, with developments in one arena increasingly affecting stability in others.

The conflict in the Middle East continues to affect energy markets and maritime security, while the war in Ukraine threatens grain and energy infrastructure. Sudan is driving regional displacement, while South Sudan faces the combined pressures of hunger, conflict and refugee flows. Somalia continues to struggle with drought and declining humanitarian support, and militant groups in the Sahel are strengthening their financial and operational networks. At the same time, artificial intelligence is emerging as a major arena of strategic competition, while climate change is intensifying pressure on food systems, water resources and public finances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This week's developments further demonstrated how quickly regional crises can acquire global consequences. The sharp exchange between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz highlighted the vulnerability of global economic security to geopolitical tensions, while intensified drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine showed how modern warfare is increasingly reaching deep into territory, infrastructure and economic assets far from the traditional front lines.

The international system is therefore moving toward a period of prolonged strategic competition rather than a straightforward return to stability. Competition between the United States and China, India's expanding strategic calculations, the growing role of BRICS, the contest over artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and disputes over maritime routes all point to a broader struggle in which economic, technological and financial instruments are becoming as important as military power.

For Africa, the implications are particularly significant. The continent is increasingly situated at the intersection of competing interests involving the Middle East, Europe, Russia, China, India and the United States. Ports, critical minerals, energy corridors, telecommunications networks, agricultural resources, digital infrastructure and military partnerships are becoming increasingly important elements of geopolitical competition.

The strategic challenge for African states is therefore not simply to respond to individual crises, but to preserve strategic autonomy while attracting investment, safeguarding food and energy security, strengthening regional institutions and avoiding excessive dependence on any single external power.

The central question for the international system is no longer whether individual crises can be contained in isolation. It is whether governments and multilateral institutions can prevent these interconnected pressures from reinforcing one another and creating a broader cycle of instability. The developments of the week suggest that managing this interconnectedness will be one of the defining challenges of the period ahead.

NB: The analysis draws on reporting disseminated by international and regional media outlets including Reuters, Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN, China Daily, Indian media outlets, RFI, Actualité.cd, KT Press, and CNBC.