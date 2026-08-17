Zimbabwe: Hulengende, Malloti Arrested

16 August 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Zimdancehall star Hulengende and his wife, Malloti, have been arrested shortly after performing at the Harare edition of Doek and Slay at Glamis Arena.

The arrest follows a series of allegations that the couple failed to honour performances after receiving deposits from promoters while in some cases allegedly arriving late and leaving fans disappointed.

The complaints are reportedly not confined to Zimbabwe, with promoters in the United Kingdom also said to have encountered similar difficulties involving the pair.

Some promoters in other parts of the region have likewise reportedly suffered financial losses after the alleged no-shows and delays.

The latest arrest is likely to intensify scrutiny of the couple's dealings with event organisers, particularly over allegations concerning performance commitments and deposits paid in advance.

Details surrounding the charges and the circumstances leading to their arrest were not immediately available.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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