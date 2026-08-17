Rwanda: Nutritionists Recommend Alternative Protein Sources As Beef Prices Remain High

The outbreak of Rift Valley Fever, beef prices have gone up, with a kilogramme now selling for about Rwf8,000 to Rwf9,000, depending on where it is bought.

ALSO READ: Meat prices disrupted amid Rift Valley Fever outbreak

Before the Rift Valley fever outbreak disrupted livestock supplies, beef was selling at about Rwf6,000 to Rwf6,500 per kilogramme at wholesale level. Prices later rose to over Rwf10,000 and above before easing as demand declined.

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With beef still relatively expensive for some households, nutritionists said consumers can get protein and other essential nutrients from a range of animal and plant-based foods.

Private Kamanzi, chairman of the Rwanda Nutritionists Society, said meat is an important source of protein and iron, which the body can readily absorb and use. However, he said those who cannot afford meat regularly can meet their nutritional needs through other foods.

He recommended chicken and fish, as well as soy-based foods such as tofu and soy milk.

"Even if there is a challenge of accessibility and affordability of meat, it does not mean that people have to become deficient in those nutrients. There are other alternatives," Kamanzi said.

"Soy products can also be an option, including tofu, soy milk and other soy-based foods. Their nutrient content can provide some of the nutrients people get from meat."

Hyguette Irambona, a nutritionist at Gardens for Health International, a Kigali-based nonprofit tackling malnutrition, noted many Rwandans do not eat meat every day.

"I don't think most Rwandans consume meat primarily for its protein content. For many, it is a preferred food, associated with social occasions and considered a special meal," she said.

The nutritionist added that chicken and pork are currently cheaper than beef in the market, making them more affordable options for consumers. She also recommended fish, which provides protein and omega-3 fatty acids that are important for brain function.

For households relying on plant-based foods, she suggested beans, lentils, green peas, groundnuts and pumpkin seeds as sources of protein.

However, Irambona said the amount of protein differs between foods, as people may need to eat larger portions of some plant-based foods to obtain a similar amount of protein.

"It's quite interesting that we consume meat less frequently, but when we do, we tend to eat larger quantities," she said.