Cameroon/Malawi: Cameroon Make History, Crush Malawi 3-0 to Win Maiden Wafcon Title

Cameroon have finally conquered Africa, winning the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after a commanding 3-0 victory over Malawi in Sunday's final at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Marie Ngah scored twice, either side of Naomi Ndjoah Eto's strike, as the Indomitable Lionesses produced a devastating first-half performance to end decades of near misses.

Ngah opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Ndjoah Eto doubled Cameroon's advantage 10 minutes later, converting after being set up by Myriam Nyadjou.

Cameroon then struck again deep into first-half stoppage time, with Ndjoah Eto turning provider for Ngah, who completed her brace in the 45+3rd minute to give the Lionesses a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

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The victory made Cameroon only the fourth nation to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, joining Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

It also ended a painful run of three final defeats for the Indomitable Lionesses, who had previously lost to Nigeria in the 2004, 2014 and 2016 finals.

Cameroon came into the final determined to avoid another heartbreak, while Malawi were seeking to complete a remarkable fairytale by winning the title on their debut at the tournament.

However, Cameroon settled quickly and took control after Ngah's opener.

Malawi, who had been one of the tournament's most dangerous attacking sides, struggled to respond against a Cameroon team renowned for its defensive organisation.

The second goal further strengthened Cameroon's grip on the contest, while Ngah's second strike effectively settled the final before half-time.

The Scorchers entered the final as the tournament's leading scorers with 12 goals, with sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga playing starring roles in their historic campaign.

But Cameroon's defence, which had conceded just twice before the final, remained resolute after the interval and denied Malawi any route back into the contest.

Malawi made changes in an attempt to revive their hopes, but the Indomitable Lionesses comfortably managed the second half and protected their three-goal advantage.

The result ended Malawi's remarkable debut campaign, which saw the Scorchers become the first Southern African debutants to reach the WAFCON final.

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Malawi had defeated Algeria 3-1 in the semi-finals and entered the final boasting the best attacking record in the tournament.

But Cameroon's experience, defensive discipline and ruthless finishing proved decisive in Rabat.

For the Indomitable Lionesses, there was finally no fourth final heartbreak.

More than two decades after first reaching the continental final, and 10 years after losing the 2016 decider on home soil, Cameroon have finally climbed to the summit of African women's football.