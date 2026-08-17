Somalia Disaster Agency Urges Diaspora Support Ahead of Expected El Niño Floods

16 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) said Sunday it was stepping up preparations for flooding expected to result from El Niño conditions, following a virtual meeting with Somali diaspora representatives.

SoDMA chairman Mohamud Moalim Abdulle held the meeting with members of the Somali diaspora led by the Somali Global Diaspora (GSD) organisation, with discussions focused on preparedness and early measures to reduce the impact of possible floods.

Abdulle urged Somalis living abroad to contribute to relief and prevention efforts, stressing the importance of stronger cooperation and coordination among organisations involved in disaster response.

"The Somali diaspora has an important role to play in supporting preparedness, response and public awareness efforts," the agency said in a statement following the meeting.

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Diaspora representatives expressed their readiness to support relief initiatives and help raise public awareness about flood risks, according to SoDMA.

The meeting comes as Somalia prepares for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding linked to El Niño-related weather conditions. Flooding has repeatedly caused deaths, displacement and damage to homes, roads, farmland and other infrastructure across the country.

SoDMA has been working with government institutions, humanitarian organisations and international partners to strengthen early warning systems and preparedness measures ahead of potential climate-related emergencies.

The agency has also urged communities in flood-prone areas to remain alert and follow official guidance as authorities assess the potential impact of heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

Abdulle thanked the Somali diaspora for its continued support for the country and called for closer cooperation between communities at home and Somalis abroad.

The latest initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen Somalia's capacity to respond to natural disasters, particularly as climate-related emergencies continue to place pressure on vulnerable communities.

Somalia is highly exposed to climate shocks, including droughts and floods, which have in recent years triggered large-scale displacement and compounded humanitarian needs in several parts of the country.

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