Somalia: Somali Ministry Expresses Sorrow Over Mother's Death At Hargeisa Hospital

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a woman at Hargeisa General Hospital, identifying her as Nimco Jama Yusuf.

In a statement, the ministry said it was deeply concerned by the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, pointing to reported challenges related to access to healthcare services and adequate medical care.

The ministry's remarks come amid renewed calls for improved maternal healthcare and greater access to essential medical services for women and families across Somalia.

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Minister of Family and Human Rights Development Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi urged Somalis at home and abroad to work to prevent similar incidents and ensure that mothers and families receive adequate healthcare.

"We strongly urge all Somalis, wherever they are, not to allow such situations to continue, in which we lose a mother, something that is far removed from humanity," the minister said.

The ministry described the death as a shocking incident that had deeply affected the community and called for greater attention to the protection of mothers and the provision of adequate healthcare.

It also offered condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying that God would grant her eternal rest in paradise.

The ministry did not provide further details about the circumstances of Nimco Jama Yusuf's death or specify the nature of the healthcare difficulties it referred to.

The statement comes at a time when access to quality maternal and emergency healthcare remains a major concern in Somalia, where health services are unevenly distributed and many communities face challenges accessing adequately equipped medical facilities.

The ministry said protecting the lives and rights of mothers should remain a priority and called for continued efforts to strengthen healthcare services and prevent avoidable deaths.