Somalia: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Visits Las Anod Amid Worsening Needs in Somalia

Las Anod, Somalia — George Conway, the deputy special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia and humanitarian coordinator, arrived in Las Anod on Sunday for talks with officials of Somalia's North Eastern State and representatives of local communities.

Conway is expected to meet senior officials from the regional administration and members of civil society during his visit, with discussions focusing on the humanitarian situation, urgent community needs and ways to strengthen cooperation between UN agencies and local authorities.

The visit comes as Somalia faces a difficult humanitarian situation, with drought and other pressures increasing the needs of vulnerable communities across the country.

The delegation is also expected to assess the situation in Las Anod and surrounding areas, including the fate of hundreds of prisoners captured by Somaliland during fighting in the Sool region in 2023.

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The prisoners were captured during the conflict in Las Anod and surrounding areas between Somaliland forces and local forces opposed to its control of the region. Their status has remained a sensitive issue in relations between the parties.

Conway's visit is expected to be among the highest-level UN engagements in the area in recent months and could provide an opportunity for the organisation to assess humanitarian conditions directly and discuss its plans with the newly established regional administration.

The UN delegation is also expected to review humanitarian priorities and the role of international agencies in supporting communities facing drought, displacement and limited access to basic services.

The visit comes at a challenging time for the UN humanitarian operation in Somalia, which has been affected by severe funding shortages. UN agencies and humanitarian partners have warned that declining international funding is forcing reductions in programmes and staff, while some offices and operations face the prospect of closure.

Somalia remains heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance, with millions of people requiring support because of conflict, displacement, drought and other climate-related shocks.

The UN has repeatedly called for greater international funding to maintain essential humanitarian programmes, particularly in areas where communities have limited access to healthcare, water, food and other basic services.

Conway's meetings in Las Anod are expected to focus on strengthening coordination between the UN and local authorities and identifying immediate priorities for humanitarian assistance.

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The visit also comes as the North Eastern State administration seeks to consolidate its institutions and strengthen ties with international organisations operating in the region.

No immediate details were given on the outcome of Conway's initial meetings or on any specific commitments made during the visit.