Zimbabwe: Zimdancehall Chanter Hulengende and Wife Malloti Arrested At Glamis Show

ZIMDANCEHALL artist Hulengende and his wife, fellow performer Malloti, were arrested at the weekend shortly after taking to the stage at the Harare edition of Doek and Slay at Glamis Arena.

In videos circulating on social media, police are seen pushing and shoving with the musicians' bouncers as they tried to effect arrest.

Although it was not immediately clear what charges the celebrity couple faces, media reports suggest police acted on complaints over breached performance contracts.

It is believed promoters allege the couple collected deposits for bookings and then failed to show up, or turned up hours behind schedule, leaving event organisers to face angry crowds. The grievances are not confined to Zimbabwe. UK-based promoters have also come forward with similar accusations, and some regional bookers say they are out of pocket after deals with the duo fell through.

The latest arrest adds to Malloti's recent run-ins with authorities. She recently had a brush with the law after a vehicle she was reportedly driving struck a pregnant woman during chaos that erupted at a show in Kariba.