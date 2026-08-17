Zimbabwe: MPs Witness Acid From Mine Flowing Into River During Visit to Pollution Hotspots

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Wildlife recently observed large volumes of acid mine drainage entering the Deka River during an on-site verification tour of pollution hotspots in Hwange.

The visit followed presentations by mining companies and other stakeholders. It was meant to confirm on the ground what had been reported to the Committee.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) guided MPs through the identified sources and mapped out the extent of contamination affecting the river.

During the inspection, Committee members saw first-hand the discharge of acid mine drainage into the environment and reviewed mitigation measures currently being implemented by operators to contain pollution of the Deka River.

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Acid mine drainage is highly corrosive and can lower water pH, kill aquatic life, and contaminate groundwater. The Deka River is a critical water source for communities in Hwange, supporting domestic use, livestock watering, and irrigation.

The Committee said the verification exercise will provide evidence to shape Parliament's recommendations on environmental protection, pollution control and sustainable mining practices.

"Our focus is on ensuring that mining activity does not compromise water resources or the wellbeing of communities that depend on the Deka River," a Committee member said during the tour.

EMA officials briefed the MPs on the points of discharge, the spread of the pollutants downstream, and the interventions that companies claim to have put in place.

The Committee is expected to table findings and propose enforcement actions, including stricter monitoring, rehabilitation requirements, and penalties for non-compliance, when Parliament resumes.

Communities along the river have for years raised concern over discoloured water, dying vegetation, and reduced fish stocks, which they attribute to mining waste.

The tour forms part of Parliament's broader push to strengthen oversight of the extractives sector and ensure environmental safeguards are enforced.