Kenya: KMPDU Condemns Arrests of Ugandan Medical Interns, Calls for Regional Action

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has condemned the reported arrest, harassment and assault of medical interns in Uganda, warning that the treatment of healthcare workers demanding better working conditions threatens efforts to strengthen health systems across East Africa.

In a statement, KMPDU said medical interns should not be treated as criminals for peacefully advocating for their rights, including timely deployment, payment of stipends and improved working conditions.

The union argued that the challenges facing medical interns extend beyond individual employment disputes, describing them as a regional healthcare workforce crisis that requires coordinated action by governments and health-sector stakeholders.

"Peacefully demanding fair treatment, timely deployment and dignified working conditions is a legitimate labour concern, not a crime," KMPDU said.

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The union called for the immediate and unconditional release of interns and healthcare workers detained in connection with peaceful demonstrations.

It also demanded an end to intimidation, violence and what it described as arbitrary arrests by security agencies against healthcare workers exercising their rights.

KMPDU further urged the Ugandan government and Ministry of Health to engage medical interns in meaningful dialogue to address the longstanding internship crisis.

The union said the reported difficulties confronting Ugandan interns, including delayed deployment, unpaid stipends, demanding clinical workloads and poor working conditions, mirror challenges experienced by healthcare professionals elsewhere in the region.

KMPDU called for greater solidarity among medical associations and healthcare workers across East Africa, saying regional cooperation is necessary to push for decent working conditions and sustainable healthcare systems.

The Kenyan doctors' union also expressed solidarity with the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) and the wider Ugandan medical fraternity.

KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah said healthcare workers should not be forced to choose between caring for patients and defending their basic rights.

The union warned that silencing healthcare professionals through fear, force or detention could undermine efforts to build resilient health systems, particularly at a time when countries across the region are seeking to address shortages and retain skilled medical personnel.

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KMPDU maintained that protecting the rights and welfare of medical interns is essential not only for healthcare workers themselves but also for the patients and communities who depend on them.

"There can be no sustainable healthcare system where medical professionals are silenced through fear, force and detention," the union said.