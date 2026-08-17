South Africa: Mining Sludge Surge Triggers Power Cuts and Contamination Fears After Tailings Dam Collapse

A tailings dam collapse at Samancor Dikwena has cut access to nearby mine shafts, swept away vehicles, and knocked out Eskom power lines near Brits. Satellite analysis and experts point to delayed rainfall effects and potential structural over-deposition as potential causes.

On Thursday, 13 August, the wall of a dam belonging to Samancor Dikwena Tailings Facility collapsed, unleashing mining sludge across the R566 towards the nearby Eland Mine owned by Northam Platinum near Brits in North West.

The sludge flood interrupted access to an Eland Mine access road but was later cleared up.

Daily Maverick understands the tailings storage facility (TSF) is on Samancor land, but the operator is an unlisted company, One Chrome.

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Aerial footage provided to Daily Maverick shows a trail of sludge extending for several kilometres, sparking concerns of potential contamination. A mining expert who viewed the footage said it was worrying that another tailings facility had water on top of it that was "not supposed to be there".

A dam wall at the Samancor Dikwena tailings storage facility near Brits collapsed on Thursday, 13 August, allowing mineral waste to spill into the surrounding Elands Mine. (Video: Iaan Myburgh)

The sludge flood also damaged Eskom infrastructure in the area, resulting in power interruptions in Brits, Hennops and surrounding areas.

Daily Maverick contacted the Madibeng Local Municipality to seek clarity on the extent of the damage and the relief effort put in place by the local government. However, we...