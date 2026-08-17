South Africa: Two-Thirds of Public School Staff Remain Unvetted for Child Abuse As Court Deadline Looms

With less than eight months to go until a strict court-mandated deadline, the Department of Basic Education is racing to close a staggering 66% vetting gap, leaving more than 300,000 public school staff completely unchecked for child abuse records.

About 309,000 teachers at public schools across the country have not been checked for their suitability to work with children, and schools have only seven months to do so, in accordance with a court agreement decided on 7 August.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and provincial education departments entered into a court-backed settlement agreement requiring them to vet all public school employees against Part B of the National Child Protection Register by 31 March 2027.

This follows a legal challenge brought by public interest law centre SECTION27 on behalf of the Teddy Bear Foundation, seeking to compel education and social development authorities to comply with their constitutional and statutory duties to protect children from sexual predators in schools.

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The court challenge was sparked by the 2015 rape of a 12-year-old girl by a school caretaker. The perpetrator continued working at the school for seven years before being dismissed, and was only placed on the National Child Protection Register (NCPR) in 2023 after the organisations approached authorities and repeatedly followed up on the matter.

The settlement agreement was made by order of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where the organisations brought an application against 17 respondents, including the ministers...