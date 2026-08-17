South Africa: Spaza Fund Faces Scrutiny - South African News Briefs - August 17, 2026

Spaza Fund Faces Scrutiny

The Department of Small Business Development is set to provide an update on the rollout of the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund, reports EWN. This comes after concerns over application verification, administration and possible misuse. The fund was introduced to support qualifying South African-owned spaza shops with stock, business improvements and compliance following foodborne illness incidents. However, verification has uncovered untraceable businesses and ownership discrepancies, raising questions about controls and whether the money is reaching the intended beneficiaries.

Matlala Takes Stand at Madlanga Commission

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to hear testimony from alleged cartel kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala when proceedings resume, reports SABC News. Matlala, whose appearance has been brought forward from September, is expected to testify over two days about his alleged links to criminal networks, attempted murder allegations and the controversial multi-million-rand Police Service Medicare 24 Tshwane District tender. The Commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Calls Grow for Marikana Memorial Day

The 14th anniversary of the Marikana tragedy has renewed calls for justice and accountability for the 34 mineworkers killed by police in 2012, reports EWN. Build One South Africa (BOSA) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare 16 August a Marikana Memorial Day. Meanwhile, the MK Party says Marikana remains a painful chapter in South Africa's democratic history and has criticised what it describes as slow progress in securing accountability and closure for victims' families. Unions have said that the anniversary should also highlight the contributions and struggles of mineworkers, including poor wages, working conditions, poverty, inequality and economic exclusion.

Westbury Gripped by Gang Violence

Fear is gripping Johannesburg’s Westbury community after three young men aged between 18 and 20 were shot dead inside a flat, with two others wounded, reports SABC News. Community leaders have said that escalating gang violence has left residents feeling as though they are living in a war zone and are questioning the effectiveness of existing interventions. Anti-gang activist Bishop Dulton Adams has called for a stronger security and intelligence response, particularly after reports that Uzi machine guns were used in the latest violence. Police are continuing to search for the suspects.

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