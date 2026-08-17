Kenya: Treasury Doubles Domestic Borrowing to Sh138bn in July

Nairobi — The government more than doubled its domestic borrowing in July, raising Sh138.25 billion from the local market as it began the 2026/27 financial year.

The amount was 105.5 percent higher than the Sh67.26 billion borrowed in July last year, according to the latest National Treasury fiscal outturn.

The higher borrowing came as the government continued to meet its spending needs and debt obligations. Public debt service stood at Sh113.75 billion during the month.

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The increased reliance on the domestic market means the government will remain a major borrower in the local financial system, potentially affecting liquidity, interest rates and the amount of money available to businesses and households.

Treasury's borrowing plan for the year targets Sh918.1 billion in net domestic financing, against a total fiscal financing requirement of Sh1.02 trillion.

The Sh138.25 billion raised in July therefore represents about 15 percent of the full-year domestic financing target, although borrowing levels can vary from month to month depending on government cash needs, debt maturities and the timing of bond and Treasury bill issues.

Treasury plans to use short-term Treasury bills mainly to manage government cash requirements, while longer-term Treasury and infrastructure bonds will provide funding for its financing needs.

The government also plans to deepen the domestic debt market by introducing a pilot market-making framework and an electronic over-the-counter trading platform, alongside measures such as reopening existing bonds.

It will also explore other sources of funding, including sovereign bonds, Samurai bonds, Sukuk, sustainability-linked bonds and diaspora bonds.

The borrowing comes as the government continues to face pressure from high debt-servicing costs and large maturities.

Despite the heavier borrowing, government revenue performed better in July. Tax collections increased 13.85 percent year-on-year to Sh195.30 billion.

Recurrent expenditure stood at Sh142.81 billion during the month, while development spending amounted to Sh29.33 billion.

Counties received Sh21.4 billion through the equitable share.