South Africa: Cat Matlala Testifies At Madlanga While Lawywer Fears Testimony Could Ruin Trial

Vusimuzi Matlala will testify under subpoena as the Madlanga Commission examines claims that he bribed police officials and built relationships with insiders.

Matlala rejected a 12 year prison sentence in a tender fraud plea deal and will now stand trial after negotiations collapsed.

Suspected crime boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala faces tough questions over claims that he used cash and police contacts to build influence inside state institutions.

Matlala is due to testify before the Madlanga Commission from 9am on Monday. He has been subpoenaed to appear for two days.

The commission is investigating claims of criminal interference in the police and judiciary. It is preparing to submit its final report in November.

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Several witnesses have placed Matlala at the centre of claims about interference in the South African Police Service.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo told the commission that chats involving Matlala and Brown Mogotsi pointed to a close relationship between Matlala and police officer Feroz Khan.

"The chats between Vusi Matlala and Brown Mogotsi suggest that Matlala had a special relation with General [Feroz] Khan," Khumalo said.

Matlala is said to have once offered a "bag of money" to clear Khan in a disciplinary hearing.

He also told Parliament in 2025 that he handed bags of cash to former police minister Bheki Cele.

"I always operate with Woolies bags," Matlala said.

Matlala is also accused of tender fraud linked to his multimillion rand healthcare contract with the South African Police Service.

Claims heard by the commission have accused him of using insiders to gain influence in state institutions and establish himself as a key player in a criminal syndicate.

Matlala last appeared before the commission on 15 July.

His advocate, Annelien van de Heever, asked for his testimony to be delayed until September while his tender fraud plea deal was being finalised.

But the deal later collapsed at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Matlala rejected an offer of a 12 year direct prison sentence and chose to go on trial instead.

He remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he has been awaiting trial for more than a year.

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His appearance before the commission now puts the claims about his links to police officials and accusations of bribery under direct scrutiny.