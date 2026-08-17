South Africa: Stronger SANDF-SAPS Intelligence Cooperation Key to Operation Prosper's Success in the Western Cape

press release

Members of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) and the Portfolio Committee on Police have called for stronger cooperation between the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) at ground level as part of Operation Prosper in the Western Cape.

The committees said the lack of coordination between SANDF and SAPS members on the ground, whether perceived or otherwise, was concerning. They emphasised that effective cooperation and intelligence-sharing are critical to the success of the operation.

The committees conducted a joint oversight visit to assess the implementation of Operation Prosper in the Cape Flats, especially in the areas riddled with gang violence such as Philippi East, Delft, Gugulethu, Harare and Muizenberg, amongst others.

The committees' first visit was to the Air Force Base Ysterplaat to assess the living conditions of the SANDF personnel and upon interacting with soldiers on their lived experiences, Members expressed concern about the conditions faced by deployed soldiers.

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Committee members learned that there were SANDF personnel who had to buy basic supplies that should have been provided by the defence force as well as experiencing delays in receiving their allowances.

Members of the committee acknowledged that the SANDF continues to face funding constraints including challenges in securing funding for deployments with the Department of Defence receiving funding for deployments months later.

Members also raised concern that the operation has resulted in arrests mainly of drug runners, while the major figures behind the drug trade and gang activity remain at large. They called for stronger intelligence-led operations aimed at identifying and arresting gang leaders and other key figures who are known in communities.

The committees recommended that there be a clear and sustainable plan from SAPS for the Cape Flats once Operation Prosper comes to an end. Members said communities must not be left vulnerable once the SANDF withdraws and that SAPS must have the capacity and resources to maintain law and order.

The committees received reports that some SAPS members on the ground were not providing sufficient intelligence to assist the SANDF personnel in identifying crime hotspots and criminal strongholds. Members stressed that better coordination and information-sharing between the two services are essential.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, said it was concerning to hear about the disconnect between the SANDF and the SAPS members on the ground. "SANDF members told us that they sometimes experience reluctance or a lack of urgency from SAPS members when it comes to identifying criminal strongholds. We need the two services to work together and share intelligence effectively," said Mr Cameron.

He also raised concerns about the conditions faced by soldiers, including the lack of proper storage facilities for their equipment. "Despite these challenges, the soldiers remain willing to work and make the operation a success. We commend them for their bravery, commitment and dedication," stressed Mr Cameron.

"We acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the members deployed on the ground. We also recognise the sacrifices they make, often while working with limited support and resources. Despite these challenges, they continue to serve their communities and the country with dedication, and that commitment must be recognised and supported" added Mr Cameron.

The Chairperson of the JSCD, Mr Phiroane Phala, said the committees had visited several military bases and heard directly from members about the challenges they face.

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"We have been to many bases as committees, and many men and women in uniform have told us about their challenges. We are confident that we can do more to support them as they serve the country," said Mr Phala.

He said the main concern was not necessarily the relationship between individual members, but rather coordination and the effective use of intelligence. "The issue is mainly about coordination and making sure that intelligence is properly shared and followed up," Mr Phala said.

Members of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) present at the oversight raised their concerns about what would happen to residents of Mitchells Plain once the SANDF deployment ends. They called for a clear plan to ensure that gains made during the operation are sustained. The CPF welcomed the impact of Operation Prosper particularly the drug-related arrests and seizures, but called for more action to recover illegal firearms used to terrorise communities in Mitchells Plain.