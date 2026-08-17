Sudan: Finance, Higher Education and Minerals Ministers Urge African Union to Take a Constructive Position On Militia Crimes

Finance Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim affirmed that the war launched by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against Sudan has negatively affected the country's economic capabilities, noting that the damage caused by the militia's war was not limited to killings, but also included the forced displacement of citizens and the systematic destruction of infrastructure and the country's economic capabilities.

In an intervention during the meeting that brought together the Prime Minister, members of the government, and representatives of political and civil forces with a delegation of African Union ambassadors and members of the African Peace and Security Council at the Council of Ministers headquarters in Khartoum on Sunday, Gebreil Ibrahim said that the Al-Dagalo militia targeted basic services, foremost among them electricity power stations, and deliberately sought to deprive citizens of electricity.

Finance Minister also addressed the sanctions imposed on the country, saying that they are ineffective and do not serve the public interest. He called on the African Union to review its position and lift the suspension of Sudan's membership.

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Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ahmed Modawi Musa outlined the scale of the destruction inflicted on the country's higher education and scientific research infrastructure, noting that the RSF militia deliberately sought to disrupt Sudan's growth and development by targeting the higher education and scientific research sectors. He pointed out that the militia's attacks affected university professors, scientists, and students, killing them in a flagrant violation of all norms. He noted that what happened in the sector would not harm Sudan alone, but would extend its impact to Africa as a whole, calling on the African Union to stand with Sudanese educational institutions and help rebuild them.

Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Daim Taha called on the African Union to adopt a clear position on external interference in the country's affairs. He urged the Union to call on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to stop supporting and arming the terrorist Rapid Support Forces militia, noting that what happened in Sudan could spread to other African countries.

He praised the African Union's position rejecting the establishment of any parallel governmental entities to the Government of Sudan, reaffirming that the Sudanese government's position is in favor of a just peace that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people. He also criticized the positions of some Sudanese political forces that have aligned themselves with the Al-Dagalo militia, saying that this has contributed to exacerbating and prolonging the war.