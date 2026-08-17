Kenya: Treasury Holds Strategic Retreat to Fast-Track Key Reforms

Nairobi — The National Treasury has convened a one-day strategic retreat to assess progress in implementing key reforms and strategic initiatives across the ministry.

The retreat is being chaired by Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo and brings together Directors General and Heads of Departments.

Each directorate is presenting progress made under its mandate, challenges affecting implementation, priorities and areas requiring stronger coordination.

The discussions are focused on identifying and removing bottlenecks, strengthening accountability and sharpening the institution's focus on delivery.

Treasury says the retreat seeks to strengthen implementation, accelerate results and ensure government programmes deliver greater impact.