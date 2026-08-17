Kenya: Matiang'i Accuses State of 'Digital Terrorism' Against Opposition

Nairobi — Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Fred Matiang'i has accused the government of launching what he termed a new wave of 'digital terrorism' targeting opposition leaders.

Speaking during a political engagement, Matiang'i alleged that opposition leaders were being subjected to social media account interference, surveillance and disruption of communication during political tours.

"These days we get trailed and my staffers can bear me out. We get trailed by vehicles that believe they belong to the state with jammers. We stop to address rallies. Our Wi-Fi is interfered with you cannot communicate."

"I was checking with my staffers who were checking with the the team that regard Gachagua was traveling with over the weekend. They were they began experiencing the same challenges on the trip and these are jammers," the former Interior CS stated .

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He also accused the government of investing heavily in propaganda and fake news targeting opposition figures.

"Last week you saw a letter purported or a statement purportedly authored by Kanze Dena, the Communication Head of the Fourth President claiming that President Kenyatta has said he's not going to meet with regard Gachagua and so on and so forth all that is the work of the state."

"The State is investing huge amounts of money in propaganda, in fake news, on targeting the opposition. Instead of focusing on the challenges we have as a country. All these are acts of a government that is not interested in the order and stability of the country," the Jubilee Presidential hopeful said.