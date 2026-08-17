Sudan: Foreign Minister Says African Union Delegation's Visit to Khartoum After Its Liberation Is Historic

Minister Foreign Affairs of International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem affirmed Sudan's welcome of the visit by the delegation of African Union ambassadors and members of the African Peace and Security Council to Khartoum, noting that the visit followed the liberation of Khartoum, the defeat of the terrorist militia, and the restoration of security and stability to the capital.

In press statements following a meeting between the Prime Minister, members of the government, and representatives of political and civil forces and the African delegation at the Council of Ministers headquarters in Khartoum on Sunday, the Foreign Minister said the visit was historic in every sense, allowing the delegation to witness firsthand the scale of the destruction caused by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

He added that the meeting included symbolic participation by representatives of some political forces and parties, noting that a short documentary film on the crimes and violations committed by the militia was also shown during the meeting.

For his part, Algeria's Permanent Representative to the African Union and Chairperson of the African Peace and Security Council for the current month of August, Ambassador Mohamed Khaled, affirmed the African Union's solidarity with Sudan and the Sudanese people. He said the Union would accompany Sudan in its efforts to restore security and stability and safeguard its unity and territorial integrity.

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He also reaffirmed the Peace and Security Council's commitment to the principles of the African Union, based on respect for states' sovereignty and unity, non-interference in their internal affairs, and rejection of anything that could constitute interference in Sudan's affairs.