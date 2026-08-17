East Africa: Six to Represent Tanzania At Miss Tourism East Africa Finals

Kampala — SIX contestants representing Tanzania will be sent to the Miss Tourism East Africa 2026 finals in Kampala, Uganda, giving the country twice the number of representatives normally allocated to participating countries.

The finals will take place at the Marriott Hotel in Kampala from September 5th to 12th, bringing together contestants from across East Africa. Under the competition's format, each country is expected to send three contestants. Tanzania will instead be represented by three contestants from mainland Tanzania and three from Zanzibar.

The six representatives are Edina Joseph Michael from Mara, Rosemary Kokushubila Galibona from Kagera, Loyce Lamecky Nganga from Dodoma, Khadija Azary Rashid from Dar es Salaam, Edina Mandwa from Mwanza and Hellen Dominic Kazimili from Shinyanga.

The event is organised by the Miss Tourism Africa Organisation, while the Tanzanian delegation is being coordinated by the Africa Tourism Promotion Centre (ATPC). Countries confirmed to take part include Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: UGANDA LADIES OPEN: Samia hails Wanyeche's triumph

ATPC president and Miss Tourism Tanzania founder Erasto Chipungahelo said Tanzania hoped to build on its previous performance in international tourism pageants.

"We believe our representatives will continue this record and represent Tanzania with dignity and professionalism," he said.

Contestants are expected to take part in activities promoting tourist attractions, cultural heritage and tourism opportunities, with the organisers also emphasising what they describe as African values, including modest dress and respect for local traditions.

The ATPC is seeking support from companies, institutions and other partners to help fund preparations for the delegation. Areas identified for sponsorship include transport, clothing, beauty and personal preparation, media and marketing, tourism visits, training and content production. Miss Tourism Tanzania is also preparing for its national grand finale, scheduled for December 8th of this year.