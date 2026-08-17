Ghana: Police Foil Planned Bank Robbery At Labone

The Ghana Police Service has foiled a planned robbery attack on three banks at Labone in Accra, arresting one suspect and killing two others during a shootout.

The operation followed intelligence received by the police that a gang of suspected robbers was preparing to attack the GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank branches, all located at Labone.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said the incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2026, following the receipt of intelligence about the planned robbery.

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The police subsequently deployed a team to Labone, where the suspected gang members were spotted in two vehicles parked close to the banks.

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According to the statement, one of the vehicles sped off after its occupants sighted the police, prompting a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of Augustine Okechuku Maazi. The other occupant of the vehicle managed to escape.

The occupants of the second vehicle also attempted to flee while firing at the police. The police returned fire, resulting in the deaths of two of the suspects.

The police recovered two vehicles, a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS 1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS 7915-17, as well as a blow pistol.

Suspect Maazi remained in Police custody and was assisting with investigations.

The bodies of the two deceased suspects had been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The Ghana Police Service commended the response team for successfully foiling the planned robbery and expressed appreciation to members of the public for providing credible information on criminal activities.

The service urged the public to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to help prevent crime and protect lives and property.