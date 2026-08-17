Somalia: Somali Military Denies Laftagareen Forces Have Captured Baidoa

Baidoa — Somalia's military has denied claims by forces loyal to former South West State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen that they had taken control of Baidoa following heavy fighting in the city on Monday.

The military said its forces had repelled an attack launched by Laftagareen-aligned fighters in the early hours of Monday. In a statement, the military described the attackers as "Khawaarij" and said government forces had prevented them from seizing key positions in the city.

The statement came after reports of intense fighting in several parts of Baidoa, including the Towfiiq neighbourhood.

Residents reported hearing heavy weapons and explosions, while videos circulating on social media appeared to show Laftagareen-aligned fighters in parts of the city. The footage has not been independently verified.

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Laftagareen's supporters, meanwhile, have claimed that their forces made significant advances during the fighting and took control of parts of Baidoa.

The competing accounts could not immediately be reconciled, and there was no independent confirmation of which side controlled the areas where fighting was reported.

The clashes are the latest development in a prolonged political and security dispute over control of South West State.

Laftagareen was removed from office in March after federal forces and allied local fighters entered Baidoa, but he later rejected the change in leadership and continued to challenge the new administration.

The latest fighting has raised fresh concerns over civilian safety and stability in the South West capital.